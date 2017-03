COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police are blocking two lanes of I-185 southbound while they investigate a car crash Wednesday morning.

A News 3 reporter on the scene says there are also two ambulances where the crash happened just before the Macon Road Exit. The crashed cars have been cleared away, but investigators are still busy observing the scene.

Expect heavy delays since only one lane of southbound traffic is open.

Police have not confirmed the conditions of the driver.