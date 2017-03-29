Meet the Amazing Race’s Logan Bauer, Columbus Resident

COLUMBUS, Ga. – If you are a fan of the Amazing Race, we have some exciting news.

There is a contestant this season from Columbus.

That’s right. There’s a local contestant on CBS’ The Amazing Race!

In a story you’ll see only on 3 – Mercer Van Schoor had a chance to talk to Logan Bauer about what it’s like to be on the hit reality show.

Logan bauer is one of 22 contestants who will be competing on this Season’s Amazing Race – which begins Thursday, March 30th.

welcome Logan!

This is so interesting because you’ve already competed in the race – you already know who won but we haven’t even started watching yet!

What can you tell us about the race?

For the first time, 22 complete strangers team up at the starting line to begin a race around the world when

“The Amazing Race” returns on a new date and time, Thursday, March 30th.

The contestants will begin their journey in Los Angeles and head to their first destination, Panama City. Along the route, Racers will be challenged with building and delivering desks and school supplies to children in Tanzania, skydiving in Norway and bungee jumping 240 feet into the Corinth Canal in Greece. The first team to cross the final finish line will win the one million dollar prize and be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE.

To find out more about the Amazing Race and this year’s contestants go to: http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/

The new season of the 10-time Emmy Award-winning series premieres on a new date and time, Thursday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“For years, THE AMAZING RACE fans have suggested we line up complete strangers and match them up at the starting line to see what would happen. These newbie racers begin with no pre-existing relationships or emotional baggage, and the excitement of traveling around the world to complete dozens of gut-busting, mind-blowing challenges quickly ignites tension,” said Phil Keoghan, host of THE AMAZING RACE.

“THE AMAZING RACE, in scope, is the biggest reality show ever created. It brings people from all walks of life together on a global scale, and traditionally sends teams with established relationships on an adrenaline-packed, exotic adventure. However, this season, we are excited to pair complete strangers and see how they handle the pressure of traveling the world with someone they just met,” said co-creator and executive producer Bertram van Munster.

Participants in the 29th Race around the world include an Army Drill Sergeant, a pro snowboarder, a Wall Street banker, an auctioneer and a college drum major, among others. They will begin their journey in Los Angeles and head to their first destination, Panama City. Along the route, Racers will be challenged with building and delivering desks and school supplies to children in Tanzania, skydiving in Norway and bungee jumping 240 feet into the Corinth Canal in Greece. The first team to cross the final finish line will win the one million dollar prize and be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE.

CHEAT TWEET: #AmazingRace returns w/ 22 complete strangers teaming up @ the starting line! New date & time, March 30 at 10pmET/PT http://bit.ly/2mGVgAo