MCSD warns parents about inappropriate photos on social media

Some Muscogee County parents are concerned that their kids are being exposed to inappropriate photos of students on social media and now the school district is asking parents to step in and monitor their kids’ social media

Some Muscogee County parents are worried about what their kids can access on the internet.

Jamell Pratt says her daughter attends high school in Muscogee County and she saw one of the inappropriate photos in question.

Prat said, “She saw a photo of a girl in question and it’s supposedly a game. You take a picture of someone and then they post the picture of them caught in the act of doing something inappropriate.”

Valerie Fuller, the Director of Communications for the Muscogee County School District says they want to alert parents about the dangers of social media.

“What was reported to us was inappropriate pictures and postings involving nudity, possibly sexual acts,” said Fuller.

Monica Cobis works at the Pastoral Institute.

The center recently surveyed hundreds of students in the Columbus area to find out their internet habits.

Cobis said, “90 percent had unrestricted access to YouTube and most had more than one social media account that their parents were unaware of.”

The Muscogee County School District is urging parents to monitor their kids social media accounts and another thing Cobi says parents should do… Re think smart phones.

“The child is not developed yet emotionally and mentally to deal with what is going on in the internet,” said Cobis.

The pastoral institute believes kids under the age of 16 shouldn’t have a smart phone because of the dangers that come a long with it.