Kinnucan’s Muscle Walk set for Saturday in Auburn

By Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. — On Saturday, April 1, you can lace up your walking shoes to help patients battling neuromuscular disease.

Alex McCarty of Auburn is one of them. He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was 5. His problems were noticed by his mother, Kathy, early on.

“He didn’t sit up until he was almost 1 and he did not walk until he was almost two, ” said Kathy McCarty, Alex’s mom.

Kathy is grateful for the Muscular Dystrophy Association which puts her in touch with other families going through the same fight. The organization also helps in many other ways.

To help raise awareness of muscle diseases, the Kinnucan’s Muscle Walk of Auburn will take place on April 1st beginning at 8:30 a.m. The walk will be held at Kinnucan’s located at 1199 S. Donahue Drive in Auburn.

If you would like to learn more about MDA and how you can help, visit www.mda.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s