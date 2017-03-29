CPD arrests 2 in the death of Domonique Horton

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police has arrested two individuals in connection to a deadly shooting in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue.

26-year-old Dondre Hill and 21-year-old William Washington were arrested Wednesday by Columbus Police Department.

As News 3 reported, January 5, 2017 Domonique Horton was discovered suffering from a gunshot. Horton was transported to the Midtown Medical Center where he later passed away from his injuries.

According to Columbus police, the investigation revealed that a large group of people met in an area to watch two young girls fight. The physical altercation escalated when a gunfight erupted.

Dondre Hill will be charged with Felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. William Washington will be charged with Felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.