Coroner identifies man shot to death in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting late Wednesday night.

Russell County Coroner Clinton Dapson confirms 28-year-old Maurice Mahone died from a gunshot.

Police Captain Jason Whitten says the shooting happened on 16th Street near Alabama Power at around 10:15 p.m. Police also say a vehicle was towed away from the crime scene.

A suspect description is not yet released. The shooting is under investigation.

