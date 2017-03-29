Columbus police find body in hotel on Veteran’s Parkway

UPDATES:

12:15 P.M. — Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry confirms investigators do not suspect foul play after a man was found dead at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Veteran’s Parkway Wednesday morning.

Touchberry says it appears the man committed suicide after getting into a fight with his wife. He says the man likely shot himself after being kicked out of his home and being forced to stay at the hotel.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga — There is a heavy police presence at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Veteran’s Parkway where investigators report finding a body.

Lt. Greg Touchberry tells a News 3 reporter there was a man found dead inside one of the hotel rooms.

No confirmation yet on the manner of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.