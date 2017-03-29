Auburn University student seriously injured after being hit by truck

AUBURN, Ala. — An Auburn University student is being treated for serious injuries after she was hit by a pick-up truck Tuesday night.

Auburn Police Captain Lorenza Dorsey says the 27-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk on Magnolia Avenue when the truck hit her at about 8 p.m.

The 20-year-old driver is also a university student and stayed on the scene to cooperate with police. The police report says the victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment and she is still in unsatisfactory condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Auburn Police.