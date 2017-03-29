Alabama House of Representatives could see gas tax proposal next week

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee told the Lee County Commission Monday night that the Association of County Commissions of Alabama could roll out the proposed three cent gas tax to the house next week.

The gas tax would fund a $1.2 billion bond issuance, which would go towards county roads and bridges.

Each county in the state would receive $10 million. Hardee said that Lee County is projected to receive $29 million, but 20% would be split up among all the municipalities based on their population. After the funds are divided among the municipalities, the county would receive $23 million, which would go towards resurfacing an estimated 125 miles of road, which is 18% of the roads in the county.

“Vehicles are becoming more and more fuel efficient,” Hardee said. “More and more people are driving more and farther and more miles, hurting the roads more, but the funding source to repair those roads and to construct those roads is actually going down, and it’s not keeping up with inflation. It’s actually going down by volume. This initiative is huge for our counties and municipalities within the state.”

Hardee added that the Lee County Commission, Smiths Station and Loachapoka have already passed resolutions in support of the proposed tax.

As part of the proposed gas tax, the commission must pass a yearly plan on how the funds will be spent, and at the end of each year, there must be a report as to what was done with the funds.

If passed, the ACCA said that average Alabama driver would pay a little more than $1.50 a month, and projects could get underway after the first of 2018.