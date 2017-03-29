Active Severe Weather Days

A vigorous mid-latitude weather system brought severe storms to Texas Tuesday night and will produce a few more rounds as it slowly moves east across the country.

The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk of severe storms, including the possibility of a few strong tornadoes, extending from southern Missouri into Louisiana east Texas today. For Thursday, the SPC has already issued a moderate risk for tornadic thunderstorms covering western Tennessee and northern Mississippi, and a slight risk extending all the way from the Gulf coast to Illinois, including about the western two-thirds of Alabama.

For us, we expect two very warm early spring days with high reaching the mid to upper 80s today and Thursday, temperatures which would supply plenty of energy for thunderstorms. However, latest model data would seem to indicate some weakening of any storms that make it to east Alabama late Thursday night or early Friday, lessening the severe risk for Columbus and vicinity. Since we are behind in rainfall for March, we could benefit from some substantial rain amounts from this system and the next.

The next storm in the queue will be threatening much of the South over the weekend, reaching Alabama on Monday and Georgia by Tuesday of next week. Severe storms will again be possible, although it’s too soon to precisely know the timing and location of the biggest threats.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast