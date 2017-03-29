18-wheeler flips causing delays on JR Allen Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department confirms an 18-wheeler has overturned on JR Allen Parkway Eastbound just before the Veteran’s Parkway exit.

A CPD dispatcher says it appears the driver was trying to turn onto the exit when the wheels of the trailer went too far into the roadway’s soft shoulder. The trailer flipped on the side of the road just before 5:30 a.m.

The dispatcher says crews with a wrecker are on the way to try and get the 18-wheeler upright again. The accident is not blocking JR Allen Parkway Eastbound traffic, but drivers should expect delays as responders will be taking up one lane.

Police have not provided confirmation on how long the work will take. No word yet if the driver was injured.