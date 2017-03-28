Suspect in custody after bringing ‘suspicious package’ near White House grounds

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSN) — The U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday morning it was investigating a “suspicious package” near White House grounds and that a suspect is in custody.

In a series of tweets about the investigation, the Secret Service says road closures were in effect, a security perimeter was established and members of the media and public were being moved.

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

“Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody!” the agency tweeted.

Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody! pic.twitter.com/O25gr5B72f — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

A Secret Service spokesperson says at 10:15 a.m., a male suspect approached a uniformed division U.S. Secret Service officer in the area of 15th and Pennsylvania Ave. The person had a suspicious package.

He was separated from the package, detained without incident and is now in Secret Service custody, the spokesperson says.

East Wing tours were suspended, the area was secured, and press was held in the briefing room, the spokesperson says. All other White House activity continued normally.

Metropolitan Police Department and Explosive Ordinance Disposal teams were on the scene, the spokesperson says.

The investigation follows several other recent incidents involving security on or near White House grounds. Earlier this month, an intruder made it over three fences and was on White House grounds for 17 minutes before he was in custody, the Secret Service said. Last week, a woman from Washington state got tangled up in her shoelaces trying to jump the fence, the Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.