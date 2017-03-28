Warmer tomorrow. Showers & storms late Thursday through Friday

Tomorrow’s forecast looks just like today’s…and yesterday’s….lower 60s in the morning and 80s in the afternoon with a few, isolated showers.

The change comes Thursday as we’ll see some more sunshine and upper 80s in the afternoon, but showers and thunderstorms move in later that night. Depending on if the warm front lifts its way through the area Thursday, we could see some strong storms – especially with a trailing cold front moving through Friday morning. We still do not know the exact timing and location, but want everyone to be aware of the potential for some strong storms overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Fortunately, once the system moves through we’ll be mostly sunny and warm for the weekend!

We’re watching another system move through for the start of this coming work week – bringing storm chances Monday and Tuesday.