Warm, Stormy Pattern Continues

Daily highs are likely to continue topping the 80-degree mark as warm Gulf air dominates Columbus and the surrounding area all the way into next week.

The weather map this morning has a weak front north of our area which was responsible for widespread thunderstorms and some severe weather on Monday. The activity weakened as it moved south overnight but brought rain to the Atlanta metro area this morning and is likely to produce at least isolated showers further south into our area today. The clouds we saw early Tuesday morning will likely hang on into the afternoon but should allow for some sunshine to warm temperatures up to near 80º this afternoon.

The next two days look to be quite warm as we await the arrival of the next storm system to come our way from the west. Currently centered in Texas, it is expected to produce a round of severe weather this afternoon and tonight in Texas and Oklahoma, then move east on Wednesday with the strongest storms centered in Arkansas and Louisiana. Our temperatures will soar Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm system, reaching the mid or even upper 80s both days.

That system is likely to bring rain to our area Thursday night and Friday, with the possibility of strong or severe storms depending on several factors, including the energy left with the weakening system and also the time of day – the strongest activity is likely to be during the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts are not expected to be excessive, but much of the area could use a good soaking as we are lacking for rainfall this month.

More storm systems are in the pipeline for next week as the active pattern continues, although our weekend should turn out sunny and warm between systems.

