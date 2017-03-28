Vote on whether to impeach Alabama governor may come quickly

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The top lawyer in a legislative investigation of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has indicated that lawmakers are speeding to a decision on whether to impeach him over a sex scandal involving a former aide.

Special counsel Jack Sharman in a memo to the governor’s lawyers described a tentative schedule that would decide Bentley’s fate quickly. Sharman provided the memo to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Sharman would present findings April 7 to the House Judiciary Committee. Hearings would follow, and the full House would vote May 9 on whether to impeach Bentley.

Bentley’s lawyers objected to that rapid pace in a written response to committee members, saying it is “inconsistent with principles of fairness.”

The committee is investigating whether Bentley committed impeachable offenses in a scandal centered on his relationship with a former aide.