Vietnam veterans share experiences with students

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A group of heroes were on hand to tell their stories at the National Infantry Museum Tuesday morning.

Vietnam veterans were invited to share their experiences with students from Auburn High School as part of the Special Library of Congress project. For the past five years, students have interviewed veterans to learn more about the sacrifices made by military families and to preserve their stories.

“Respect them, respect veterans, get their stories and collect them. Because what we’re doing is we are recording the interviews and sending them off to the Library of Congress for them to have on record,” says Caid Wingo.

Auburn AP History Teacher Blake Busbin says this is the final year his students will be adding their interviews to the Library of Congress.