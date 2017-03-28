Suspect surrenders after Russell County chase ends in Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga — A News 3 reporter confirms a man has surrendered himself after law enforcement surrounded a home on Morris Avenue Tuesday afternoon .

Police say a high speed chase started in Russell County and the suspect led authorities down JR Allen Parkway towards Columbus. News 3’s Ken Martin says the suspect barricaded himself inside the Morris Avenue home at about 1 p.m.

The man surrendered to law enforcement just before 1:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies lead away the suspect after his surrender on Morris Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

