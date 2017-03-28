Murder warrant obtained for suspect in Wilson Apartment shooting

Related Coverage Man dead after Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police now have a murder warrant out for a man wanted in connection to a shooting last Friday night at Wilson Apartments.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Adrian Pollard who is described as 5’6″ in height, around 145 pounds and has a “Death before Dishonor” tattoo on his chest.

As News 3 reported, Columbus police were dispatched to the Wilson Apartments in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival they located the victim, Maurice McGhee suffering from a gunshot would. McGhee was transported to the Midtown Medical Center ER where he passed away.

Police say Pollard should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Pollard or have any information about this murder you are asked to call 706-22-4319 or the 911 center.