MCSO warns against jury summons scams

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — The local sheriff’s office warns the community against scam callers pretending to be law enforcement.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post several people report getting calls from people claiming they are calling from either the sheriff’s department because the person has missed a jury summons.

The caller will then tell the victim they have to buy a $250 money pack to avoid an arrest warrant. The number being used in the scam is 706-452-8230.

News 3 reminds viewers law enforcement will never ask for money or personal information over the phone. If you have received scam calls, please report them to the proper authorities.