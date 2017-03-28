Georgia Senate plans vote on campus guns measure

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation set for a vote in the state Senate.

If senators approve the bill Tuesday, it returns to the House. Both chambers would have to pass the measure before adjourning on Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Nathan Deal.

Deal vetoed a similar measure last year but hasn’t taken a firm stance on this year’s version.

Lawmakers added exemptions for preschools and buildings where high school students take courses. The bill also exempts student housing and athletic facilities.

Supporters argue that people on campuses have a right to protect themselves. Opponents, including the leader of the University System of Georgia, say it won’t improve safety.

Georgia is among 17 states that ban concealed weapons on campuses.