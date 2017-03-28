Environmental police donate confiscated lobsters to homeless veterans

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (CBS) — Environmental police in Massachusetts didn’t waste lobsters confiscated for illegal harvesting; instead they went to a good cause.

Massachusetts Environmental Police say they found the lobsters during an inspection of an offshore trawler in New Bedford on Sunday. Police say via Facebook after counting the lobsters offered for sale, it was clear the vessel had exceeded the legal limit of 500 for lobsters caught outside state waters. Police say the crustaceans were caught on Georges Bank.

The post says the officers couldn’t put the lobsters back in the water because they wouldn’t survive. Instead, they were donated to the Veterans Transition House in New Bedford.

The Veterans Transition House serves homeless and at-risk veterans and their families in southeastern Massachusetts.