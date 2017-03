Related Coverage People at Columbus park on high alert after reported rape

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Special Victims Unit confirms a man is in custody connected to a rape report at a Lakebottom park.

A Columbus police report says 19-year-old Domingo Levonee Puckett is in Muscogee County Jail facing a rape charge.

The Columbus community was put on edge after a woman reported being attacked at Weracoba Park Sunday, March 19. Police say she was snatched into a bathroom and raped at about 5 p.m. in the afternoon.

Puckett will appear in court Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.