Corrections officer finds stolen pistol inside man after arrest in Limestone County, Alabama

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Elkmont man has been arrested for public intoxication early Tuesday morning and facing additional charges after a corrections officer found a stolen pistol hidden in his body cavity.

23-year-old Jesse Roberts was booked into the Limestone County Jail and is currently being held on $7250 bond.

Roberts charges are:

Public Intoxication

Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit

Promoting Prison Contraband 1st Degree

Receiving stolen property 4th Degree

According to a release, deputies responded to a prowler call on Esten Lane shortly after midnight. Police say the caller had found Roberts around his garage and detained him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. A Limestone County deputy observed Roberts who showed signs of impairment and placed him under arrest. Deputies also located a truck in the ditch near Esten Lane with Roberts’ wallet inside.

After arriving at the jail, corrections officer observed Roberts walking strangely. At one point while being searched, Roberts stumbled and a pistol fell from his body cavity. The corrections officer stated, “I immediately considered that he defecated on himself before noticing a familiar shape in the form of a pistol in his boxers.”

The stolen pistol was checked and discovered that the firearm was stolen out of Florence, Alabama.