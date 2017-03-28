Columbus Lions sign Columbus Native to team

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Lions bounced back in a big way to win in week two over Corpus Christi. But this week plenty of familiar faces roll into town as the Lions take on the Georgia Firebirds. The Firebirds roster has five former Lions players on it. So there is extra motivation for the team to get their first win in the Jungle this season.

The Lions crushed Corpus Christi last Sunday, racking up more than 80 points, including three interceptions for touchdowns from the defense. But the Lions defense could be even scarier this week, with the addition of former Carver and Clemson defensive standout Corey Crawford. Head coach Jason Gibson excited to add another local product and one with an NFL resume at that.

“He will be a huge addition, we’ll get to practice this week, and see if he can play. You know there’s an old adage, ‘look like Tarzan, play like Jane.’ But I got a feeling that he’s not going to fall into that category,” said Gibson.

The defensive end says he’s excited to be able to play back at home.

“I think it’s a big thing for me. Um, to you know, stay in shape, stay in tact with my technique. It’s just great talent out there. I feel like it’s going to be pretty good to be out there playing with old teammates and guys that have played here,” says Crawford.

Kick off for this weekend’s game against the Georgia Firebirds is set for this Sunday at 7pm.