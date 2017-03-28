City council expected to pay $25K to man involved in accident with police

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus City Council is expected to decide on a request to pay $25,000 to a man injured during a crash with a police officer.

The Council’s agenda says approval is requested for the payment to Cody Graves for damages after the August 17, 2015 accident in exchange for a full release.

Columbus Council will consider the resolution Tuesday.

“Damages for bodily injury suffered by Mr. Graves have been negotiated by Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker Ford, and their recommendation for a settlement in the sum of $25,000 was brought to Council in executive session on February 14, 2017,” the agenda reads.

The city attorney and risk management departments investigated the claim and recommended the settlement in exchange for a full release of all claims, according to the city. The council meeting will begin 5:30 p.m. at the Citizens Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way.