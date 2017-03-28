Auburn University’s Korea Corner opens its doors

AUBURN, Ala. — With the cut of the ribbon, the Korea Corner inside Auburn University’s Haley Center opened its doors Tuesday morning.

The center continues the university’s efforts of meeting the needs of folks in an ever-changing world. The facility is slated to provide individuals from the campus community and community at large with more information about Korea and create educational opportunities to bolster the connection between Koreans and Americans.

“We’ve partnered with Korea now for a number of years,” Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs Tim Boosinger said. “There are many Koreans living in our community and the City of Auburn, Opelika, Auburn University have done everything we can to facilitate a warm and welcome environment, and we’re pleased where we are right now.”

The center was established with support from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta and the Office of the Vice President for University Outreach.

Seong-Jin Kim, Consul General said that Alabama features more than 60 sizable Korean companies that employ more than 15,000 people. He added that Auburn is one of the best universities in the southeast, and that is one of the reason Korea Corner was established at the university.

The center will provide an array of workshops, lectures, educational classes and cultural programs for faculty, staff, students, community members and folks in business circles.