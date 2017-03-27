Warmer by mid-week. Possible storms late Thursday – Friday.



Only a few, isolated showers are expected tomorrow, but the majority will stay partly sunny and warm in the lower 80s. Wednesday will then be even warmer – talking about mid to upper 80s by the end of the afternoon with some more sun.

The majority of the day Thursday will be fine and warm in the mid to upper 80s…it’s the later evening and night time hours we need to keep an eye on. We are expecting a strong system to move through overnight through Friday. This is going to be our best chance for any strong to severe thunderstorms, so it’s something the First Alert Weather Team is tracking very closely. It’s still a little early to know the exact locations and timing of the storms, but we do know the set-up is there for some significant weather.

After the system moves through, we’ll be mostly sunny and warm through the weekend.