Warm Week; Hoping for Rain

An active weather pattern has emerged this week across the country, and meteorologists will be tracking a whole series of storm systems as they move across the lower 48.

One storm on Sunday was responsible for thunderstorms that dropped large, damaging hail in Texas and Oklahoma and a couple of tornadoes. That system today will bring a regeneration of severe storms across the mid-South, but activity should stay west of our area as the system loses much of its energy as it tracks north toward the Ohio Valley. The next system will cross the Rockies by Wednesday, and will eventually bring our best chance at rain this week with thunderstorms a good bet from Thursday night into Friday. This one has the potential to bring not only heavy rain but also severe storms to parts of the Southeast. It is too soon to pinpoint the exact timing and specific areas that might be affected.

In the meantime we can continue to enjoy unseasonably warm temperatures with daily highs in the 80s, and dew points running high for the season keeping humidity levels up.

