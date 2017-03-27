Uptown Columbus touts largest crowd at Spring Food Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Uptown Columbus is touting their tasty food truck festival’s success from this weekend. Uptown Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations Rebecca Zajac says the festival drew the largest turnout in Columbus food truck festival history. More than 7,000 people flocked to Woodruff Park Saturday for the Spring Food Truck Festival.

The spike in guests equates to 2,000 more people coming to this festival than any other Uptown has hosted. Zajac says for future events, organizers must account for bigger crowds and longer lines.

“We think maybe if we have the same amount of people, we’re going to add some more trucks,” Zajac said. “We’ll get more entry points and just try to get people through lines a little bit quicker.”

The money raised at the Spring Food Truck Festival will go toward upcoming events in Uptown Columbus. Their next big event, Paddle South, will be April 14-15. The U.S. Freestyle Kayaking National Championships will take place that weekend. There will also be barbecue competition and live music.

Uptown will also host a Fall Food Truck Festival in November.