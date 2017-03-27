Report on Gov. Bentley affair may revive impeachment effort

By Published:
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley (Credit: WKRG)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley is nearing a political and legal crossroads, a year after his relationship with a former aide broke up his marriage and tarnished his image.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon says the Alabama Ethics Commission should report its findings in early April, and that report will be a significant factor for lawmakers considering grounds for impeachment.

The governor has admitted making personal mistakes with the aide, and apologized for his steamy remarks, captured in recorded conversations before his divorce. But he has denied a sexual affair and says he broke no laws.

Ethics complaints and impeachment articles accuse Bentley of misusing state resources to carry out or hide the relationship.

