Police identify pilot killed in fiery Georgia plane crash

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Police have identified the pilot who was killed in a fiery crash of a small plane in suburban Atlanta.

Cobb County Police tell local news outlets Sunday 78-year-old Robert George Westlake died in the crash Friday evening. The Cessna Citation I crashed in a subdivision, setting a house ablaze.

FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt says it happened about 3 miles from an airport in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Federal investigators say Saturday the pilot told air traffic controllers before the crash that he was having an issue with the autopilot feature.

Cobb County Fire Department spokeswoman Denell Boyd says the plane was on its way to Fulton County Airport when it crashed next to a house and exploded.

The fire spread to the nearby home, which was completely destroyed. Another home, next door, was also damaged in the fire. No one on the ground was hurt.

I had a very surreal experience this evening, I saw a plane crash. One minute everything is fine, the next, it is not pic.twitter.com/fmHYigCvDW — Marisa Manville (@LangellaRomano) March 25, 2017