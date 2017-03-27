Phenix City teen accused of hitting, killing local father pleads guilty

By Published: Updated:
Josh Gorman (File)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — An 18-year-old boy pleads guilty to manslaughter Monday in the trial for a local father hit and killed by a car back in 2015.

A reporter inside the courtroom says Joshua Gorman now faces 36 months in state penitentiary and 60 months supervised probation after sentencing.

Jessica Wombles said their four-year-old son saw his father get hit by the car.
(Source: Facebook)

Phenix City police say the victim, husband and father Nathan Wombles, was walking on Bonanza Drive the night of April 26, 2015 when Gorman’s Jeep Wrangler crashed into him. Widow Jessica Wombles says the couple’s four-year-old son saw his father get run over.

Although Gorman was 16-year-old at the time of the crash, he was tried as an adult.

WRBL News 3 will have a full report on this trial coming up at 6 p.m./ 5 CST.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s