Phenix City teen accused of hitting, killing local father pleads guilty

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — An 18-year-old boy pleads guilty to manslaughter Monday in the trial for a local father hit and killed by a car back in 2015.

A reporter inside the courtroom says Joshua Gorman now faces 36 months in state penitentiary and 60 months supervised probation after sentencing.

Phenix City police say the victim, husband and father Nathan Wombles, was walking on Bonanza Drive the night of April 26, 2015 when Gorman’s Jeep Wrangler crashed into him. Widow Jessica Wombles says the couple’s four-year-old son saw his father get run over.

Although Gorman was 16-year-old at the time of the crash, he was tried as an adult.

WRBL News 3 will have a full report on this trial coming up at 6 p.m./ 5 CST.