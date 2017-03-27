Man dressed as the “Joker” arrested in Virginia

Jeremy Putnam, 31, is charged with wearing a mask in public

WHAG Staff Published:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHAG) — Around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the Winchester Emergency Communications Center received several calls regarding a suspicious male dressed as the “Joker.”

The man, who was wearing a black cape and carrying a sword, was spotted walking along Papermill Road and South Pleasant Valley Road.

Officers with the Winchester Police Department arrested the man in the 2600-block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

Jeremy Putman, 31, is charged with wearing a mask in public and is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

Police have received several similar reports over the last week.

Officers do not believe there are additional suspects, but want to remind the community of the seriousness of this crime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s