Ken Martin joined the WRBL News 3 team as a Reporter in March 2017.

He graduated from Bethune-Cookman University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications.

Martin is no stranger to working inside a newsroom. Before coming to WRBL he interned at WKMG News 6 Orlando Florida and WTKR News 3 Norfolk Virginia. Ken also was the president of the Bethune-Cookman University Chapter of The National Association of Black Journalists.

He has received much recognition for his work including awards given by NABJ during the North Carolina A&T Short Course held on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Ken Martin was born and raised in Jacksonville Florida and is happy to call Columbus, Georgia his new home. If you see him around town say hello! If you have an idea for a story email him at kmartin@wrbl.com