Falcons star Julio Jones joins plan for residential, entertainment complex

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Atlanta Falcons football star Julio Jones is among several financial backers for what they describe as a massive business and entertainment project planned northeast of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports plans call for a mix of shops, offices, apartments, condos and a 25-story hotel building near the Mall of Georgia. The hotel would be the tallest building in Gwinnett County.

Also included: A 50,000-square-foot family entertainment center that will include “luxury bowling,” a sports theater, arcade, private event space, restaurant and “multi-faceted entertainment options.”

Plans for the $200 million development were unveiled at a news conference this week in Atlanta. The development’s name: Ariston, which is Greek for “the best.”

Jones has been described as a “principal investor” in the project.