CSU Cougars tennis teams host BYU-Hawaii



COLUMBUS, Ga. –Fresh off a huge victory, the ninth-ranked Columbus State University men’s tennis team swept 27th-ranked BYU-Hawaii 9-0 Monday afternoon. The match took place at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center in Columbus.

Doubles action was very tight with the Cougars winning two hotly contested matches. At the top spot, KP Pannu and Maciej Kierkus edged by with a 9-7 victory. Third doubles was even tighter as Jorge Vargas and Paul Sprengelmeijer needed a 7-3 tiebreak win to take the match 9-8. Matei Avram and Zach Whaanga didn’t have any drama in their match as the pair took second doubles 8-3.

In singles play, the Cougars continued their great work. Pannu didn’t have any trouble at first singles winning 6-1, 6-0. Whaanga recorded the biggest win of the day by any Cougar as he upset the 38th-ranked player in the nation in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-3). Sprengelmeijer took third singles in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Avram and Kierkus played similar matches at fourth and sixth singles, respectively. Avram took his match 6-2, 6-2, while Kierkus breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Vargas capped off the Cougar sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 win at fifth singles.

The Cougars will have a few days off before taking on 33rd-ranked USC Aiken on Friday, March 31. The match will begin at 2 p.m. in Aiken, S.C.

Singles

#43 KP Pannu (CSU) def. Galli, Sterling (BYUH) 6-1, 6-0 Zach Whaanga (CSU) def. #38 Ucelay, Guillermo (BYUH) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-3) Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU) def. Karmadzha, Ibrahim (BYUH) 6-3, 7-5 Matei Avram (CSU) def. Lu, Chia-Hua (BYUH) 6-2, 6-2 Jorge Vargas (CSU) def. Guillin, Simon (BYUH) 6-4, 6-3 Maciej Kierkus (CSU) def. Kuang, Tsu-Ping (BYUH) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

KP Pannu/Maciej Kierkus (CSU) def. Lu, Chia-Hua/Galli, Sterling (BYUH) 9-7 Matei Avram/Zach Whaanga (CSU) def. Ucelay, Guillermo/Guillin, Simon (BYUH) 8-3 Jorge Vargas/Paul Sprengelmeijer (CSU) def. Karmadzha, Ibrahim/Galli, Ian (BYUH) 9-8 (7-3)

Women: Facing off against the top team in the nation, the seventh-ranked Columbus State University women’s tennis team fell 7-2 against BYU-Hawaii Monday. The nonconference match took place at Cooper Creek Tennis Center in Columbus.

The loss snaps CSU’s 10-match winning streak dating back to mid-February. BYU-Hawaii improves to 19-0.

The Seasiders took two of the three doubles matches, including a top-five showdown at first doubles. Fifth-ranked Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez fell to the second-ranked duo in the nation 8-3. BYU-Hawaii also took second doubles 8-4 over 19th-ranked Camila Tobar and Giorgia Vitale. The Lady Cougars did grab a win at third doubles, however, as Kirsa Utech and Rachael Williams won 8-5.

Columbus State lost five of the six singles matches, including two tough three-set matches. CSU’s lone win came at the fifth position where Leon walked away victorious 6-3, 6-0. In the three-set matches, Tobar fell at fourth singles 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8), while Tadijin had a hard 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) loss at sixth singles.

The top three matches were all ranked showdowns. The top-player in the land took first singles 6-1, 6-1 over 21st-ranked Vitale. BYU-Hawaii also featured the second-ranked player in the nation at second singles as 29th-ranked Utech fell 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, 43rd-ranked Lopez lost to the 11th-ranked player in the country 6-2, 6-0.

Columbus State will play its fourth consecutive top-10 opponent on Tuesday hosting ninth-ranked UC San Diego. The match will begin at 2 p.m. at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center.

Singles

#1 Zhang, Nannan (BYUH) def. #21 Giorgia Vitale (CSU) 6-1, 6-1 #2 Liu, Min (BYUH) def. #29 Kirsa Utech (CSU) 6-1, 6-2 #11 Wen, Xin (BYUH) def. #43 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) 6-2, 6-0 Heimuli, Leah (BYUH) def. Camila Tobar (CSU) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) Beatriz Leon (CSU) def. Khoo,Michelle Li Sha (BYUH) 6-3, 6-0 Jeon, Jeong-Min (BYUH) def. Olivera Tadijin (CSU) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)

Doubles

#2 Zhang, Nannan/Wen, Xin (BYUH) def. #5 Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU) 8-3 #13 Liu, Min/Heimuli, Leah (BYUH) def. #19 Camila Tobar/Giorgia Vitale (CSU) 8-4 Kirsa Utech/Rachael Williams (CSU) def. Khoo,Michelle Li Sha/Jeon, Jeong-Min (BYUH) 8-5