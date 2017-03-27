Coroner confirms attempted murder-suicide in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. — The Macon County Coroner’s Office confirms a woman is recovering after a man shot her in the back, then shot himself over the weekend.

Coroner Hal Bentley says 33-year-old Dandre Banks was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the Cypress Village apartment complex. Banks allegedly shot an acquaintance Ivy Ellis in the back before pointing the gun at himself.

Ellis was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment to her injuries. Bentley says she is expected to recover.

The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating the case.

