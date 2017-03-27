Columbus mayor reviews whether Foxy Lady Lounge is a crime haven

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Last week’s shooting at a Columbus night club is prompting police to take a closer look at practices there. As News 3 has reported, a man was shot around 2 a.m. last Tuesday at the Foxy Lady Lounge. The city could step in, if violence continues at the club.

This isn’t the first time the Foxy Lady Lounge has faced scrutiny from the city of Columbus for reported violence. Police have responded to several robberies, shootings and a murder at or near the club since 2008. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says police are putting a case together to try to deem the club a crime haven.

She explains that Georgia law states that crime havens have a fair amount of violence, drug activity or other illicit activities within a certain time frame.

“And if that’s the case, we can’t allow people to make money off of illicit activity,” Mayor Tomlinson said. “They cannot set up a business where they’re attracting and inviting and condoning drug trading, any type of drug activity, sexual illicit activity of any sort, or violence.”

The Mayor says that in the past, police have suggested that Foxy Lady closely monitor their doors and pay closer attention to their guests when they come in. She’s paying attention to if the club is letting underage people in or allowing any illegal practices. The mayor is also looking at any potential liquor law violations.

Potential penalities on the table could range from pulling the club’s liquor license to shutting it down and the city seizing the property.

 

