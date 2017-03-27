15-pound boxes of catfish from Mississippi company recalled

DUNDEE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi catfish processor is recalling 1,700 pounds of fish after the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that it contained chemicals banned in fish farming.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that a Thursday inspection found the fish contain residues of a fungicide called malachite green above allowed levels.

The contaminated products are 15-pound boxes of frozen raw whole catfish, fillets, nuggets, steaks and labeled as Lake’s Farm Raised Catfish, with lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17. The boxes were sent to stores and institutional users in Mississippi and Tennessee.

The service has no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but advises anyone concerned about illness to contact a physician.

Consumers are urged not to eat the fish, but instead throw it away or return it.