15-pound boxes of catfish from Mississippi company recalled

Associated Press Published:

DUNDEE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi catfish processor is recalling 1,700 pounds of fish after the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that it contained chemicals banned in fish farming.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that a Thursday inspection found the fish contain residues of a fungicide called malachite green above allowed levels.

The contaminated products are 15-pound boxes of frozen raw whole catfish, fillets, nuggets, steaks and labeled as Lake’s Farm Raised Catfish, with lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17. The boxes were sent to stores and institutional users in Mississippi and Tennessee.

The service has no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but advises anyone concerned about illness to contact a physician.

Consumers are urged not to eat the fish, but instead throw it away or return it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s