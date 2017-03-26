Two dead following shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika Police say two people are dead following a shooting Saturday night.

Officers and the Opelika Fire Department responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Toomer Court, just off I-85, around 9:10 p.m. CDT. When the officers arrived, they found two people shot. One was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim went to the East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the victims yet until they’re families can be notified. Opelika Police say these murder investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Investigative Services at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. All calls may remain anonymous.