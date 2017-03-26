Two dead following shooting in Opelika

By Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika Police say two people are dead following a shooting Saturday night.

Officers and the Opelika Fire Department responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Toomer Court, just off I-85, around 9:10 p.m. CDT. When the officers arrived, they found two people shot. One was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim went to the East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the victims yet until they’re families can be notified. Opelika Police say these murder investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Investigative Services at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. All calls may remain anonymous.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s