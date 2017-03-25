Warm work week ahead

It’s a warm week ahead as morning lows stay near 60°F and afternoon highs 80°F+!

Clouds and sun stick around Monday with a chance of showers and storms – primarily to our north. A few isolated showers are then possible Tuesday, although not expecting a wash-out by any means.

Wednesday and the start of the Thursday will be warm and okay…but late Thursday a strong storm system will make its way closer to us. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight into early Friday. We’ll then clear up for the weekend.