Tracking showers and some storms overnight

Showers and storms move through later tonight and taper off some for Sunday. For Columbus, we’re expecting any storms to move in after midnight, although chance of any are slim. Not expecting any of these to reach severe status, and as we continue to lose daytime heating – the line will continue to weaken. Main concerns are primarily wind and heavy rain.

Another chance for a few storms is then possible late Monday into Tuesday – although the strong activity looks to remain north of us.

Thursday night is what we’ll really be watching as a strong low pressure system moves through the area – increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms into Friday. The weekend then looks to remain fairly quiet.

Temperatures all weekend and week stay warm – in the upper 50s for lows and upper 70s to 80s for highs.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

