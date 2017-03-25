Thousands attend 4th annual food truck festival

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The city of Columbus is dealing with a full stomach, after hosting thousands of people earlier today at the fourth annual Food Truck Festival.

Officials estimate more than 6,000 people attended.

There were 25 food trucks at the event.

Some food truck operators would want to permanently feed uptown patrons.

However, many local restaurant owners think the food trucks would take away from their businesses.

Currently, Uptown Columbus does not allow food trucks to permanently set up shop in the area due to steep competition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s