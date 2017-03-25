1 man dead after apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are working to find out what led to a deadly shooting at a local apartment complex. Police say the man died, after a shooting at The Luther c. Wilson apartments Friday evening.

Police identify the victim as Maurice Mcghee.

Authorities say they were called to the scene for a shooting at building 317 of the apartment complex, located on 8th avenue, around 5:40 Friday evening.

Emergency personnel rushed Mcghee to Midtown Medical Center, but he later died at the hospital.

Police have not yet named any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319.

All calls will remain confidential.