Weekend: Finally Some Rain

The weekend will start out with some fine weather, with warmer temperatures on the way and no rain expected through most of Saturday. But forecasters are tracking a storm system currently deepening over the Plains, that will send showers and thunderstorms our way for the latter half of the weekend.

The city has received only 1.03″ of rain this month as measured at the Columbus Metro Airport. March is our wettest month of the year with 5.45″ the city’s 30-year average. After a record wet January, our surplus for the year has been shrinking, and we could benefit from several good rains in the month’s final week.

The system coming our way this weekend is expected to produce severe weather – mainly high winds and hail – today and again on Saturday as far east as Mississippi. The surface low will track toward the Midwest and weaken, while the trailing front crosses the South producing showers and thunderstorms in an increasingly warm and moist air mass. The weakening trend will help keep storms below severe levels as they move into east Alabama and west Georgia Saturday night. Amounts are not likely to be large, but any rain should help clear the air of high amounts of tree pollen that have been present lately.

Another weather system following closely behind the weekend front will give us another round of rain, most likely late Monday into early Tuesday. Timing of both systems is still subject to change.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast