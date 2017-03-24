Sunday Midnight: Next storm

We are on schedule for a line of showers and a few storms ahead of a cold front. We will see the severe component to these storms weaken around midnight but a few storms may be gusty, with heavy rain briefly. We’ll keep scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day on Sunday. Readings will not cool behind this front because a surface high will build across the northern Gulf and hold readings into the upper 70s to near 80 throughout the extended forecast period. Rain chances become less organized in the very extended forecast.

