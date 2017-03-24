Spring break arrests plummet on Alabama coast, police say

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama’s two largest beach towns say they’re arrested more than 450 spring breakers so far this year, and that’s a big improvement from last year.

Police in both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are implementing get-tough policies this year to keep young vacationers under tabs, and they say the change has resulted in far fewer problems.

Orange Beach police tell WALA-TV they made 287 arrests so far this spring, which is far fewer than last year.

Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says police there have made 173 arrests during the first four weeks compared to 372 during the same period last year.

Orange Beach Police Chief Joe Fierro says the biggest problem is minors in possession of alcohol.