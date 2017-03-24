Reports of KKK presence in Phenix City has residents on edge

PHENIX CITY, Al.- Reports of members of the Ku Klux Clan in Phenix City are starting to surface.

News Three’s Ashley Garrett reports how frightened residents are taking the news.

Friday, News Three obtained pictures of what appears to be a KKK presence.

Reports are starting to surface that the pictures were taken late Thursday NIGHT- ON 4TH AVENUE near the Bingo’s convenience store.

Parents who live in the area say if reports are true they have an idea of what might have sparked such an action.

“I don’t know if it’s because the President or whomever but I wish it would stop ya know. Let’s make America great again is kind of hinting at let’s take it back to slavery.” says Jermaine Fluellen.

Parents say, it’s unfortunate these kinds of reports are surfacing.

“It’s crazy I mean I wish you know everybody would get along. Just keep the peace and love like I said once before but ya know everybody just have a different mind…wanna do what they wanna do. ” says Fluellen.

Kids also tell news three about their concerns.

“It scares me a lot, because I don’t want nobody to hurt my brother, my sister or my dad or my mom.” says Shanyla Fluellen.

“The stealing and the jacking of the cars and just breaking in to everything.” says Jada Royster.

Residents say, the reports of a KKK presence could lead to a downward spiral of events.

“Not knowing how they’re going to react or how other people in the community are going to react .” says Royster.

Captain George Staudinger with the Phenix City Police Department says they have not received any reports of a local KKK presence.