Readers flock to Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library for OPD tribute book signing

OPELIKA, Ala.- Friday morning, readers flocked to the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library for a book signing of Keeping the Peace: A Tribute to the Police Department in Opelika.

One of the book’s editors, Edna Ward, joined Police Chief John McEachern for a two hour signing.

The book spans from the city’s inception in 1854 up until September 2015. Ward said the book examines the good, bad and the ugly in all the years of the department. Ward said that it took 18 months to put the book together, but it was an honor to do so.

Chief McEachern said that the book is one of the many reasons why he is honored to serve as the chief of police for the city.

“It brings back a lot of memories to me having started here with my career back in 1974,” Chief McEachern said. “It goes back 43 years or so even though I was gone for a period of time, but then was fortunate to return. To read some of the old history and some of the old stories is fun. It’s very enjoyable reading.”

All the proceeds from the book sales go towards the Opelika Police Department Youth Summer Camp.

For anyone who missed the signing, the library will have copies of the book for sale.