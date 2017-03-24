Police search for missing teen for 2nd time this week

Related Coverage CPD confirms missing 14-year-old girl found

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department once again asks for your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has run away from home. The department’s release says this is the second time Mariah Walton has run away in one week.

As News 3 reported, Walton was reported missing Monday after her family says she left home without permission at about 9 p.m. She was later found and returned home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Friday Walton has once again gone missing and her family urgently asks for her safe return. She is a black girl, 5’5″ tall, and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Mariah is known to regularly visit the Forsyth Street and Bell Street areas.

Anyone with information on Mariah Walton should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.